The Dolphins would 'revolt' if the organization traded offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil before Week 1, according to the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley.

Miami is reportedly one of the teams currently discussing a trade for Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. But it appears the Dolphins' locker room would not tolerate shipping the three-year veteran for an impact defensive lineman.

“The backlash would be amazing,” a source told Beasley regarding a potential Tunsil trade. “Guys would legit revolt.”

The Dolphins drafted Tunsil with the No. 13 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Tunsil sparked controversy on draft night in April 2016 when a video was released of him wearing a gas mask and smoking from a bong.

It's been largely smooth sailing in Miami since the draft incident. Tunsil has logged 44 starts in the last three seasons, including 15 at left tackle in 2018.

Miami finished second in the AFC East in 2017 at 7–9. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000.