Report: Several Teams Discuss Trading For Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney's contract impasse with Texans has at least five teams reportedly interested in a trade for former No. 1 pick.

By Scooby Axson
August 29, 2019

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney could end up missing regular-season games as his contract situation with the team appears to have no conclusion in sight with as many as five teams interested in a deal. 

NFL.com reports that Clowney is willing to miss games if he doesn't get the deal he desires.

In March, the Texans placed the franchise tag on Clowney, worth $15.967 million, and the deadline to reach a long-term deal has passed.

A trade could still happen, but Clowney is required to sign the franchise tender before any deal can be made.

The former No. 1 pick reportedly spoke with the Miami Dolphins about a potential deal earlier this week, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks among the teams who could get in the mix for Clowney if the Texans put him on the trade block.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets have also spoken with the Texans.

Clowney, 26, had nine sacks for Houston last season and 29 sacks in his five seasons in the NFL.

Houston opens the regular season on Monday, Sept. 9 on the road against the New Orleans Saints.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message