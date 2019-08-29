Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney could end up missing regular-season games as his contract situation with the team appears to have no conclusion in sight with as many as five teams interested in a deal.

NFL.com reports that Clowney is willing to miss games if he doesn't get the deal he desires.

In March, the Texans placed the franchise tag on Clowney, worth $15.967 million, and the deadline to reach a long-term deal has passed.

A trade could still happen, but Clowney is required to sign the franchise tender before any deal can be made.

The former No. 1 pick reportedly spoke with the Miami Dolphins about a potential deal earlier this week, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks among the teams who could get in the mix for Clowney if the Texans put him on the trade block.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets have also spoken with the Texans.

Clowney, 26, had nine sacks for Houston last season and 29 sacks in his five seasons in the NFL.

Houston opens the regular season on Monday, Sept. 9 on the road against the New Orleans Saints.