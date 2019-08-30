Jerry Jones Accepts That Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Will Miss Week 1 Due to Holdout

Jerry Jones: Zeke is going to miss regular season games because of contract dispute.

By Scooby Axson
August 30, 2019

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says star running back Ezekiel Elliott's contract dispute could last well into the regular season.

Elliott has missed all of training camp and seeks a new deal. His current contract has two years left on it. He is scheduled to make $3.853 million in base salary in 2019.

"I'm operating as though right now he's going to miss regular-season games," Jones said after the Cowboys preseason finale on Thursday. "My entire expectation for what we're putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out and not having any training camp that he's going to miss games. I just accept that."

Jones said he has not spoken with Elliott.

"Zeke knows full well how valuable he is to our team," Jones said. "But he also knows because there's been a lot of games when he didn't play that he wants us to win if he's not playing. And we've got to be ready to win if he's not playing."

Elliott led the NFL in rushing last year, gaining 1,434 yards and scoring six touchdowns.

The Cowboys face division rival the New York Giants on Sept. 8.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message