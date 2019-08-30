Report: Raiders Release Former Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall

Marshall spent most of his NFL career with the Broncos.

By Emily Caron
August 30, 2019

The Raiders have reportedly released starting linebacker Brandon Marshall, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Marshall, who is entering his eighth NFL season, was expected to win a starting slot for the Raiders. He played 26 snaps in Oakland's third preseason game against the Packers. Head coach Jon Gruden said last week that the team had wanted to play Marshall against Green Bay because he missed most of their spring workouts recovering from a knee injury.

Marshall then did not dress for the Raiders' preseason finale against the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Oakland signed Marshall this offseason to a one-year deal after the Broncos declined his 2019 option.

The 29-year-old won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016 and started 64 games with 423 tackles between 2013 and 2018, when he missed five games with a knee injury. Marshall was drafted by the Jaguars out of Nevada in the fifth-round of the 2012 draft.

He spent one season in Jacksonville before joining Denver.

The deadline for 2019 roster cuts is Saturday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message