The Raiders have reportedly released starting linebacker Brandon Marshall, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Marshall, who is entering his eighth NFL season, was expected to win a starting slot for the Raiders. He played 26 snaps in Oakland's third preseason game against the Packers. Head coach Jon Gruden said last week that the team had wanted to play Marshall against Green Bay because he missed most of their spring workouts recovering from a knee injury.

Marshall then did not dress for the Raiders' preseason finale against the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Oakland signed Marshall this offseason to a one-year deal after the Broncos declined his 2019 option.

The 29-year-old won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016 and started 64 games with 423 tackles between 2013 and 2018, when he missed five games with a knee injury. Marshall was drafted by the Jaguars out of Nevada in the fifth-round of the 2012 draft.

He spent one season in Jacksonville before joining Denver.

The deadline for 2019 roster cuts is Saturday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. ET.