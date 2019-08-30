Raiders' Rodney Hudson Becomes NFL's Highest-Paid Center With $33.75 Million Deal

Hudson will now become the highest-paid center in the NFL.

By Michael Shapiro
August 30, 2019

Raiders center Rodney Hudson signed a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension with Oakland on Friday, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Hudson will now become the highest-paid center in the NFL. He is signed in Oakland through 2022. 

The Chiefs drafted Hudson in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. Hudson spent four seasons with Kansas City before signing with the Raiders in 2015.

The Florida State product has started 61 games in four years with the Raiders. He was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017. 

Oakland finished last in the AFC West in 2019. The Raiders have not won a playoff game since 2002 and have reached the postseason just once in the last 16 seasons. 

