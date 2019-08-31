Report: Bills Cut Veteran Running Back LeSean McCoy

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly released veteran running back LeSean McCoy in a surprise move, according to multiple reports. ProFootballTalk reported that the release "came out of left field" with no request for McCoy to take a pay cut.

Buffalo will save $6.2 million without McCoy, who the team repeatedly named as their top back in 2019.

McCoy will now become an unrestricted free agent. The 31-year-old back is coming off his worst year as a professional, having carried the ball 161 times for 514 yards for a career-low 3.2 yards per carry and three touchdowns. McCoy spent the last four seasons with the Bills after beginning his career with the Eagles.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, rookie running back Devin Singletary's impressive summer showing may have played a part in McCoy's release. Buffalo took Singletary out of Florida Atlantic in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.