Last Call For Fantasy Draft Advice; Predictions; Auction Mock

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The SI Fantasy Football Newsletter hits inboxes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

By SI Fantasy Staff
September 03, 2019

Week 1 is here! Some of you may be making your first waiver claims, others may still have a draft or two before the season opens. But this time next week we’ll all be either 1-0 or 0-1.

If you’re still drafting, we have one last batch of 10 undervalued players to consider snagging. Two Jets are among them. Good luck to all.

We hope you’ve enjoyed our SI Fantasy Newsletter through draft season, and we’re excited to keep dishing out advice all year. Make sure you subscribe to get our best fantasy content in your inbox all season long.

Not receiving this in your inbox? You can update your preferences and subscribe to all of SI’s newsletters here.

New Links:

• Dr. Roto makes his fantasy predictions for all 32 teams.
• Kevin Hanson updated his Top 200. Take one last look before your final drafts.
• If you have an auction draft coming up, check out our auction mock with analysis of every team.
• And finally, if you still need a good team name, we’ve got 45 suggestions.

ICYMI:

• Dr. Roto sorted every position into tiers. He’s got 10 QB tiers11 RB tiers, 11 WR tiers and 7 TE tiers. It’s helpful to break everyone down into categories like hype beasts, PPR monsters, overdrafted veterans and more.
• Kevin Hanson tried his hand at the Mock Draft World Championships and then analyzed his team. It’s not too late for you to enter your own team. It takes 5 minutes, it’s free and you can win real prizes.
• Kevin also has 32 bold predictions, one for each NFL team. Will Derrick Henry lead the NFL in rushing? Will Cam Newton be a top-3 QB? Is Julio Jones going to crack 2,000 yards? Check it out.
We are proud to introduce Bull Market Fantasy, a collaboration between SI Fantasy and TheStreet, where Wall Street legend Jim Cramer will show how his expertise in the stock market can translate to the world of fantasy football.

Tools:

Are you playing DFS this season? Do you want access to the best DFS tools and advice around? Sounds like you should check out our DFS optimizer.

Get the latest information from proven winners whose only goal is to help you rake in the cash. Sign up for a free 7-day trial at FullTime Fantasy.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message