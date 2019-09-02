Need a name for your fantasy football team? We have you covered.
A good team name won’t make or break your fantasy football season, but it can salvage it. If your team goes down the tubes thanks to a combination of injuries and poor drafting (as it always does), then a clever name can at least limit the embarrassment. Try these on for size.
• Any Size McCaffrey Coffee
• Cohen’s Fashion Optical
• He Went to Jared
The chart-topping hit
• Horses in the Dak
• Here’s to You, Allen Robinson
• Kerryon My Wayward Son
• The Ballage Dropout
A Drake reference
• In My Thielens
• Keke, Do You Love Me?
• Hotline Sterling
• You Used to Call Me on My Renfrow
The obscure reference no one will probably get
• Gamer Gurley Bathwater
• John Brown’s Body
• Bilal Guys
• Royce Freeman Da 5'11"
Only for ’90s kids
• The Miles Sanders Show
• Jack Doyle Rules!
• Judge Ito
• Fuller House
• Peyton “The Barber” Beefcake
• Hey Darnold
• Sanu Pornographers
• I Like Wil Lutz and I Cannot Lie
Only for people with kids
• Baby Chark
• Dalvinnnnnn!!!
• Dalvin and the Chipmunks
For gamers
• King Dede(de)
• Fournette Battle Royale
• Super Mariota Bros.
Classic literature
• Waiting for Goedert
• Brate Expectations
• For Whom the Le’Veon Tolls
• Dr. Odell and Mr. Hyde
• Agholord of the Rings
The same hack name you use every year
• Easy Brees-y
• Honey Funchess of Oats
• Penny for Your Thoughts
Even more to choose from
• Hot Gurley Summer
• Golden Tate Warriors
• Gore: Ragnarok
• Enunwa Ya Business
• Le’Veon Quotidien
• Forgive and Fournette
Think you have a better idea? Send us your best on Twitter or Facebook.