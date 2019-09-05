Saints quarterback Drew Brees made an effort to address criticisms directed his way on Thursday after he appeared in a "Bring Your Bible to School Day" promotional advertisement on behalf of the activist group, Focus on the Family, an organization known for its anti-LGBTQ stance.

Speaking to reporters following Thursday's practice, Brees said he was unaware that the advertisement was for an organization "lobbying for anti-gay, any type of messaging for inequality of any type of hate-type related stuff."

"The video itself was just focused on national Bring Your Bible to School Day," Brees said. "It was not promoting any group, certainly not promoting any group that is associated with that type of behavior. Because I know that unfortunately there are Christian organizations out there that are involved in that kind of thing, and to me, that is totally against what being a Christian is all about."

Drew Brees when asked about if he knew what Focus on the Family stood for.. pic.twitter.com/5WG6CwEEqO — Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) September 5, 2019

Brees followed up his comments to the media with a video on Instagram further clarifying his stance.

"There's been a lot of negativity spread about me in the LGBTQ community recently based upon an article that someone wrote with a very negative headline that I think led people to believe that I was somehow aligned with an organization that was anti-LGBTQ," Brees said. "I'd like to set the record straight. I live by two very simple Christian fundamentals, and that is: Love the Lord with all your heart, mind and soul, and love your neighbor as yourself."

Here’s the full Drew Brees video statement, as the Instagram version cuts off: pic.twitter.com/CEB6Tb3YBD — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) September 5, 2019

Brees went on to explain that he loves, respects and accepts all “no matter your race, your color, your religious preference, your sexual orientation, your political beliefs" and that he did not support "any groups that discriminate or have their own agendas that are trying to promote inequality."