Odell Beckham Jr. Says His Hip Injury Prevents Him From Sprinting

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. says he'll be ready for Sunday's game against the Titans despite being limited with his hip injury.

By Jenna West
September 05, 2019

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is ready for Sunday's game against the Titans despite being limited with his hip injury. During a press conference on Thursday, Beckham compared the nagging injury to a car with mechanical problems.

"It's like an extremely fast car with the alignment off,'' he said, per Cleveland.com. "The car can still go, but it's dangerous.''

Beckham, 26, said his hip is still bothering him and admitted that it has been holding him back at practice. He added: "It's something that prevents me from opening up and sprinting."

The three-time Pro Bowler didn't play in any games this preseason and sat out during most of the Browns' practices in August with the injury. He returned to full practice last week but said he can't remember the specific moment he hurt his hip.

"I don't know how it happened,'' he said. "I came in one day after practice and it was feeling weird.''

Beckham spent his first five NFL seasons with the Giants, catching 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. New York traded him in March to Cleveland in exchange for a first-round pick, a third-round pick in this year's draft and safety Jabrill Peppers. He is entering the first season of a five-year, $90 million deal he signed last summer.

The Browns open the 2019 season by hosting the Titans on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message