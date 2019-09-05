Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is ready for Sunday's game against the Titans despite being limited with his hip injury. During a press conference on Thursday, Beckham compared the nagging injury to a car with mechanical problems.

"It's like an extremely fast car with the alignment off,'' he said, per Cleveland.com. "The car can still go, but it's dangerous.''

Beckham, 26, said his hip is still bothering him and admitted that it has been holding him back at practice. He added: "It's something that prevents me from opening up and sprinting."

The three-time Pro Bowler didn't play in any games this preseason and sat out during most of the Browns' practices in August with the injury. He returned to full practice last week but said he can't remember the specific moment he hurt his hip.

"I don't know how it happened,'' he said. "I came in one day after practice and it was feeling weird.''

Beckham spent his first five NFL seasons with the Giants, catching 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. New York traded him in March to Cleveland in exchange for a first-round pick, a third-round pick in this year's draft and safety Jabrill Peppers. He is entering the first season of a five-year, $90 million deal he signed last summer.

The Browns open the 2019 season by hosting the Titans on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.