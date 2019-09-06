Vikings reciever Stefon Diggs was listed as questionable on the team's injury report on Friday. The four-year veteran is battling a hamstring injury as he attempts to play in Week 1 against the Falcons on Sunday.

Diggs missed Minnesota's practice on Wednesday, and he was limited in work with the team on Thursday and Friday, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

The Maryland product tallied a career-high 102 receptions in 2018 for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns. Diggs and Adam Thielen were one of two receiver duos to tally 100-plus catches last season, joining Pittsburgh's JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was not listed on Friday's injury report. The 2017 second-round pick has played just 15 games in the last two seasons but appears healthy after a slate of hamstring injuries in 2017 and 2018.

Minnesota finished second in the NFC North in 2018 at 8–7–1. Head coach Mike Zimmer enters 2019 seeking his third playoff appearance in six seasons with the franchise.