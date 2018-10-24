Report: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (Hamstring) 'Likely' to Miss Next Two Games

Vikings second-year tailback Dalvin Cook is reportedly likely to miss Minnesota's next two games due to a hamstring injury.

By Kaelen Jones
October 24, 2018

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is considered likely to miss each of Minnesota's next two games due to a nagging hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Additionally, Cronin reports that Cook is likely to be sidelined during the Vikings' bye week. This would set up a possible return for Minnesota's Week 11 matchup against the Bears on Nov. 18.

Cook originally suffered the injury during the Vikings' Week 2 contest against the Packers. The ailment has prevented Cook from appearing in each of Minnesota's last three contests. He has rushed 36 times for 98 yards this season. 

With Cook out, veteran Latavius Murray has seen a bulk of the backfield snaps and carries throughout the past several games as a result.

The Vikings drafted selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. The Florida State product started four games last season and rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a torn ACL and ending his rookie season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)