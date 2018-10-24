Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is considered likely to miss each of Minnesota's next two games due to a nagging hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Additionally, Cronin reports that Cook is likely to be sidelined during the Vikings' bye week. This would set up a possible return for Minnesota's Week 11 matchup against the Bears on Nov. 18.

Cook originally suffered the injury during the Vikings' Week 2 contest against the Packers. The ailment has prevented Cook from appearing in each of Minnesota's last three contests. He has rushed 36 times for 98 yards this season.

With Cook out, veteran Latavius Murray has seen a bulk of the backfield snaps and carries throughout the past several games as a result.

The Vikings drafted selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. The Florida State product started four games last season and rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a torn ACL and ending his rookie season.