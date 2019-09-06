Chiefs, Tyreek Hill Agree to Three-Year, $54 Million Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have agreed to terms on a three-year, $54 million contract extension that makes him among the highest-paid receivers in the league, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. The Chiefs confirmed the extension on Twitter.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hill's new deal includes $35.5 million guaranteed. Rapoport added that Hill will receive a $5.8 million signing bonus. The 25-year-old Pro Bowl receiver was entering the final year of his rookie contract this season, making about $2 million in 2019.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City," Hill said, according to the team's press release. "Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you’re the best fans in the world."

Hill's extension comes after a tumultuous offseason away from the field. He had been suspended from all team-related activities since April after an audio recording was released in which Hill is heard discussing his three-year-old son's broken arm and how he and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, should deal with an investigation into how it happened.

In the 11-minute clip, Espinal is heard asking the two-time All-Pro why their son said, "Daddy did it," in reference to his injured arm. Hill is heard at one point telling Espinal, "You need to be terrified of me, too, b----." The couple lost temporary custody of their son on April 18.

The NFL announced Hill would not be suspended on July 19 after determining that the league could not conclude that Hill had violated its personal conduct policy.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Hill earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2018 after recording career highs of 87 receptions, 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's regarded as one of the most dangerous deep-ball receivers in the league, racking up 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns in three NFL seasons.

The Chiefs kick off the 2019 season on the road against the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.