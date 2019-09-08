Browns OT Greg Robinson Ejected for Kicking Titans Defender in the Head

Robinson launched his right foot at the facemask of Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro and was ejected as a result.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 08, 2019

Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Titans for kicking a defender in the head.

Robinson was laying on his back following the end of a play and launched his right foot at the facemask of Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro, who was lunging to make a play. The cheap shot resulted in Robinson's ejection.

Robinson's foul was the second time a Browns player took a shot at the Titans. Earlier in the game, Myles Garrett received a 15-yard penalty that could have resulted in an ejection for going after Tennessee's Delanie Walker.

Kendall Lamm came in to replace Robinson following his exit.

The Browns have struggled so far in their season opener, trailing 36–13 to the Titans at home.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message