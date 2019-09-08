Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Titans for kicking a defender in the head.

Robinson was laying on his back following the end of a play and launched his right foot at the facemask of Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro, who was lunging to make a play. The cheap shot resulted in Robinson's ejection.

welp, the Browns will have to play the second half without their starting left tackle. Greg Robinson ejected for kicking Kenny Vaccaro right in the face pic.twitter.com/y324hpluQ7 — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 8, 2019

Robinson's foul was the second time a Browns player took a shot at the Titans. Earlier in the game, Myles Garrett received a 15-yard penalty that could have resulted in an ejection for going after Tennessee's Delanie Walker.

Kendall Lamm came in to replace Robinson following his exit.

The Browns have struggled so far in their season opener, trailing 36–13 to the Titans at home.