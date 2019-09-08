Report: Colts WR Devin Funchess Breaks Collarbone

Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess has reportedly broken his collarbone.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 08, 2019

Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess broke his collarbone, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

According to Pelissero, Funchess will get a second opinion on his scans, but as of now, surgery is likely.

The 25-year-old Funchess got medical attention after he fell on his shoulder while attempting a catch in the fourth quarter of a 30-24 overtime loss to the Chargers on Sunday. 

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with T.Y. Hilton for a 19-yard touchdown and the Colts converted a two-point attempt to send the game to extra minutes. 

Funchess had three receptions for 32 yards in the game. He signed a one-year contract with the team as a free agent.

The Colts next face the Titans on Sept. 15. 

