Report: Colts WR Devin Funchess Breaks Collarbone

Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess broke his collarbone, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

According to Pelissero, Funchess will get a second opinion on his scans, but as of now, surgery is likely.

The 25-year-old Funchess got medical attention after he fell on his shoulder while attempting a catch in the fourth quarter of a 30-24 overtime loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with T.Y. Hilton for a 19-yard touchdown and the Colts converted a two-point attempt to send the game to extra minutes.

Funchess had three receptions for 32 yards in the game. He signed a one-year contract with the team as a free agent.

The Colts next face the Titans on Sept. 15.