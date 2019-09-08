Colts' Malik Hooker Snags Insane One-Handed Interception vs. Chargers

Screenshot via @SInow

Colts safety Malik Hooker grabbed an insane one-handed interception in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Chargers. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 08, 2019

Colts safety Malik Hooker grabbed an insane one-handed interception in the fourth quarter in the team's 30-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. 

With Los Angeles ahead 24-16, Hooker made the snag with the Chargers threatening in the Colts' endzone. 

His interception gave the Colts one last chance to get on the board, and the Colts then led a game-tying drive. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with Ty Hilton for 19-yard touchdown and the Colts converted on a two-point attempt to tie the game and force overtime.

The Chargers won the game in overtime. 

Hooker has a knack for one-handed interceptions, snagging one during training camp this preseason. He also made such a spectacular grab while at Ohio State.

