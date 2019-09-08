Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon isn't expected to join the team anytime soon and his holdout over his desire for a new contract could last until November, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

In order for Gordon to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020, he needs to report at least 30 days before the end of regular season.

The Chargers' regular season ends on Dec. 29 with a road game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team has already said they are done negotiating with Gordon and won't have any such talks until the season is over.

In the meantime, Los Angeles is moving forward with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson at running back and will feature those two in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Gordon, 26, was set to make $5.605 million this season, which is the last of his rookie deal.