Nike Foles Ruled Out for Remainder of Game With Shoulder Injury vs. Chiefs

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Foles suffered the injury late in the first quarter.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 08, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Nick Foles has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's game against the Chiefs with a left shoulder injury, the team announced on Sunday.

Foles was knocked out of the game after being leveled by a pair of Chiefs defenders on the first touchdown throw of his Jacksonville career, a 35-yard pass to DJ Chark. The Super Bowl LII MVP was sent straight to the X-Ray room with trainers following the injury to be evaluated.

Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards and a score before exiting the game in the first quarter. The eight-year signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jaguars in free agency.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II is now starting for Jacksonville. He was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round in the 2019 NFL draft out of Washington State.

