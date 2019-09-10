Eagles DT Malik Jackson Likely Out for 2019 With Lisfranc Injury

Jackson was carted off the field in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Redskins. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 10, 2019

Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is expected to miss the rest of 2019 due to a lisfranc injury, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

Jackson was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's Week 1 win over the Redskins on Sunday. The Eagles surrendered 27 points to Washington in a five-point victory at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

“I remember just doing a pass rush ... and I was on the ground the next [moment],” Jackson told the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane on Sunday. “I don’t know what I did. I just got up and it hurt more than it did the play before.”

Jackson signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Eagles in March. The Tennessee product played for the Broncos from 2012-15 before three seasons in Jacksonville. He had 32.5 career sacks and 253 tackles in seven seasons entering 2019. 

The Eagles will go on the road in Week 2, facing the Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET. 

