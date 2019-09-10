The Houston Texans have released cornerback Aaron Colvin just over one year after signing him, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

Colvin, 27, joined the Texans in March 2018 after signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $18 million guaranteed and a $4 million signing bonus. The cornerback still has $7.5 million guaranteed this year, per Schefter.

Drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft, Colvin played in just six games his rookie season, recording 23 solo tackles. He spent the next three seasons in Jacksonville before having a down year with the Texans last season after an ankle injury kept him sidelined for six games and limited him to two starts, 29 tackles and one pass defended.

Colvin was lauded for improved play by Romeo Crennel this offseason but got off to a poor start in 2019, allowing a pair of touchdown passes to Drew Brees on Monday's season opener. He also allowed Brees to connect with Ted Ginn Jr. on a long reception in the final two minutes, a pass that set the Saints up for a game-winning field goal.

Houston has signed Phillip Gaines to a one-year deal to replace Colvin.

The Texans (0-1) take on the Jaguars next on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.