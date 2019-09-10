Report: Texans Release CB Aaron Colvin One Year Into Four-Year, $34 Million Deal

Colvin signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Texans in 2018.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 10, 2019

The Houston Texans have released cornerback Aaron Colvin just over one year after signing him, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

Colvin, 27, joined the Texans in March 2018 after signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $18 million guaranteed and a $4 million signing bonus. The cornerback still has $7.5 million guaranteed this year, per Schefter.

Drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft, Colvin played in just six games his rookie season, recording 23 solo tackles. He spent the next three seasons in Jacksonville before having a down year with the Texans last season after an ankle injury kept him sidelined for six games and limited him to two starts, 29 tackles and one pass defended. 

Colvin was lauded for improved play by Romeo Crennel this offseason but got off to a poor start in 2019, allowing a pair of touchdown passes to Drew Brees on Monday's season opener. He also allowed Brees to connect with Ted Ginn Jr. on a long reception in the final two minutes, a pass that set the Saints up for a game-winning field goal.

Houston has signed Phillip Gaines to a one-year deal to replace Colvin.

The Texans (0-1) take on the Jaguars next on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message