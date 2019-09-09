In a wild ending to the first edition of Monday Night Football this season, the Saints pulled off a game-winning field goal to beat the Texans 30-28.

The magic happened after the Texans scored on a two-play drive with under a minute to play. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills. The Saints missed the extra point but a roughing the kicker penalty was called on the Texans, and the second attempt was good.

Leaving just 37 seconds on the clock for the Saints, New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees quickly led a six-play drive downfield to put the Saints in field goal position.

Wil Lutz then made a 58-yard attempt to win the game for the Saints. Lutz had earlier missed an attempt heading into halftime.

Houston was up 14-3 at intermission, but the Saints chipped away at the lead before taking a 24-21 advantage in the fourth quarter, which they held until the late Stills touchdown.

Watson, who was in and out of the medical tent, was 20-for-30 for 268 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, in addition to one rushing touchdown and 40 yards on the ground.

Brees went 32-for-43 with 370 yards, one touchdown and one interception.