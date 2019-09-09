Saints Pull Off Wild Win Over Texans With Last-Second Field Goal on MNF

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

In a wild ending to the first edition of Monday Night Football this season, the Saints pulled off a game-winning field goal to beat the Texans 30-28. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 09, 2019

In a wild ending to the first edition of Monday Night Football this season, the Saints pulled off a game-winning field goal to beat the Texans 30-28

The magic happened after the Texans scored on a two-play drive with under a minute to play. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills. The Saints missed the extra point but a roughing the kicker penalty was called on the Texans, and the second attempt was good.

Leaving just 37 seconds on the clock for the Saints, New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees quickly led a six-play drive downfield to put the Saints in field goal position. 

Wil Lutz then made a 58-yard attempt to win the game for the Saints. Lutz had earlier missed an attempt heading into halftime. 

Houston was up 14-3 at intermission, but the Saints chipped away at the lead before taking a 24-21 advantage in the fourth quarter, which they held until the late Stills touchdown. 

Watson, who was in and out of the medical tent, was 20-for-30 for 268 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, in addition to one rushing touchdown and 40 yards on the ground. 

Brees went 32-for-43 with 370 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message