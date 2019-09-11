Petara Cordero, Girlfriend of Browns DE Chris Smith, Killed in Car Accident

Diamond Images/Getty Images

Petara Cordero, the girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith, died Wednesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 11, 2019

Petara Cordero, the girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith, died Wednesday in a car accident on a highway in Cleveland, the Browns announced in a release. 

According to the Browns, Cordero and Smith pulled over to the side of a highway after Smith's car had a tire malfunction, which resulted in the vehicle spinning and hitting a median. Cordero was struck by an oncoming vehicle after exiting the car with no significant injuries. 

Smith was left unimpaired.

The couple had celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, just four weeks ago, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. 

"Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara," team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time."

Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens visited the 27-year-old Smith at his home Wednesday. 

Smith was selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. He's also played for the Bengals.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message