Petara Cordero, the girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith, died Wednesday in a car accident on a highway in Cleveland, the Browns announced in a release.

According to the Browns, Cordero and Smith pulled over to the side of a highway after Smith's car had a tire malfunction, which resulted in the vehicle spinning and hitting a median. Cordero was struck by an oncoming vehicle after exiting the car with no significant injuries.

Smith was left unimpaired.

The couple had celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, just four weeks ago, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

"Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara," team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time."

Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens visited the 27-year-old Smith at his home Wednesday.

Smith was selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. He's also played for the Bengals.