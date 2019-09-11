Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the rest of 2019 with a neck injury, according to The New York Post's Brian Costello.

Enunwa suffered a neck injury in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He tallied just one catch on the afternoon, returning to the field after exiting the game in the first quarter.

Sunday's injury is Enunwa's second neck injury in the last three years. The Nebraska product missed the entire 2017 season after injuring his neck in training camp, returning in 2018 with 38 catches for 449 yards.

It's "unclear" whether Enunwa's injury is career-threatening, per Costello. Enunwa has played all five of his NFL seasons with the Jets after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 draft.

New York added depth to its receiving corps on Tuesday, acquiring Demaryius Thomas in a trade with the Patriots.

The Jets will look to return to .500 on Monday night against the Browns. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.