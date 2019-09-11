Report: Jets Wide Receiver Quincy Enunwa Out for 2019 After Suffering Neck Injury

Enunwa missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a neck injury in training camp. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 11, 2019

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the rest of 2019 with a neck injury, according to The New York Post's Brian Costello

Enunwa suffered a neck injury in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He tallied just one catch on the afternoon, returning to the field after exiting the game in the first quarter.

Sunday's injury is Enunwa's second neck injury in the last three years. The Nebraska product missed the entire 2017 season after injuring his neck in training camp, returning in 2018 with 38 catches for 449 yards.

It's "unclear" whether Enunwa's injury is career-threatening, per Costello. Enunwa has played all five of his NFL seasons with the Jets after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. 

New York added depth to its receiving corps on Tuesday, acquiring Demaryius Thomas in a trade with the Patriots

The Jets will look to return to .500 on Monday night against the Browns. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message