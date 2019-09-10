The Patriots traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Jets on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New England will reportedly receive a 2021 sixth-round pick in the deal.

Thomas signed with the Patriots on Sept. 2 after rookie wideout N'Keal Harry was placed on Injured Reserve. The Georgia Tech product played with New England in the preseason, but he did not appear in the Patriots' Week 1 win over the Steelers on Sunday night.

New England added to its receiving corps in a big way on Sept. 7 with the signing of former Steelers and Raiders wideout Antonio Brown.

The Jets lost to the Bills 17-16 in their season opener on Sunday. Jamison Crowder was New York's lone receiver with over 40 yards in the defeat at MetLife Stadium.

Thomas and the Jets will host the Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 2.