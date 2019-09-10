Report: Patriots Trade WR Demaryius Thomas to Jets for 2021 Sixth-Round Pick

Thomas signed a one-year contract with New England on Sept. 2 after rookie WR N'Keal Harry was placed on Injured Reserve. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 10, 2019

The Patriots traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Jets on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New England will reportedly receive a 2021 sixth-round pick in the deal. 

Thomas signed with the Patriots on Sept. 2 after rookie wideout N'Keal Harry was placed on Injured Reserve. The Georgia Tech product played with New England in the preseason, but he did not appear in the Patriots' Week 1 win over the Steelers on Sunday night. 

New England added to its receiving corps in a big way on Sept. 7 with the signing of former Steelers and Raiders wideout Antonio Brown

The Jets lost to the Bills 17-16 in their season opener on Sunday. Jamison Crowder was New York's lone receiver with over 40 yards in the defeat at MetLife Stadium. 

Thomas and the Jets will host the Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 2. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message