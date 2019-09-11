Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a shoulder injury, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Kansas City reportedly does not plan on placing Hill on Injured Reserve, per Rapoport.

Hill left the field in the first quarter of Kansas City's Week 1 win over Jacksonville on Sunday. He tallied two catches for 16 yards before a hit from Jags' cornerback Jalen Ramsey knocked him out of the contest.

The Chiefs' top wideout was briefly taken to the hospital on Sunday for tests on his "sternoclavicular joint injury."

Hill signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension on Sept. 6. He earned his first All-Pro selection in 2018 after catching 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Kansas City defeated Jacksonville 40-26 in Week 1. The Chiefs will travel on the road again in Week 2, facing the Raiders in Oakland.