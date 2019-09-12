Jets running back Le'Veon Bell has no structural damage in his injured shoulder, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday.

According to Fowler, Bell missed practice on Thursday to undergo an MRI after suffering a shoulder injury during the Jets' season opener against the Bills on Sunday. The MRI revealed no major damage or tears and was mostly conducted as a precaution.

Jets coach Adam Gase said Bell's status for Monday night's contest against the Browns was still undetermined.

"I'm really not sure," Gase said when asked about Bell's status and the extent of his shoulder injury. "This could be just soreness. We don't think it's anything worse than that, but we're probably just being a little extra cautious."

Running back Ty Montgomery is next up on New York's depth chart should Bell not play.

Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets this offseason, rushed 17 times in the opener against Buffalo for 60 yards. He also caught six of his nine targets for 32 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets are already without quarterback Sam Darnold, who is out for Monday night's game and could miss multiple weeks with mono. Trevor Siemian will start in his place.

Kickoff between the Jets and Browns is slated for 8:15 p.m.