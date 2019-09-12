Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will the team's Monday Night Football game against the Browns with mono, head coach Adam Gase told reporters.

Trevor Siemian will start in place of Darnold. Luke Falk will be the Jets’ backup quarterback.

According to reporters, Gase indicated Darnold could miss multiple weeks. The Jets have a bye in Week 4 after facing Patriots in Week 3. He could possibly return against the Eagles in Week 5.

The 22-year-old Darnold threw 175 yards and one touchdown in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the ​Bills. Darnold was selected at No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL draft out of USC. In his rookie season, he went 239-for-414 with 2,865 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games.

The 27-year-old Siemian played at Northwestern and was drafted by the Broncos. In his three seasons with Denver, he went 495-for-835 with 5,686 yards and 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 26 games. In 2018, he signed with the Vikings but saw no playing time. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason.