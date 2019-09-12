Leave It to Tom Brady to Stuff Towels Down His Centers' Pants to Stop Sweat

Tom Brady goes to the extreme measure of personally tossing towels, sometimes of the bath variety, down his teammates uniforms.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 12, 2019

Tom Brady is known to be extremely competitive when it comes to his game, and it's helped lead him to six Super Bowl rings. So it is certainly not a surprise that getting to G.O.A.T. status requires some sacrifices along the way from him and his teammates, including actually stuffing towels down his centers pants to sweat. 

Yes, Brady goes to the extreme measure of personally tossing towels, sometimes of the bath variety, down his teammates' uniforms to avoid receiving slippery balls from his centers that would impact his throwing. 

While the idea of Brady doing such practice first surfaced to the press last year when former Patriot Rob Ninkovich talked about his old teammate Bryan Stark's sweat problem, The Atheltic's Nick Underhill talked to former centers who described their experience with Brady. And the quarterback admitted to doing it—even once stuffing a bath towel down Dan Connolly pants in Miami because hand towels weren't working well enough. 

"He literally stood behind me, took his hand, and stuck the towel down my pants," Connolly said. "I walked around that game, feeling like I was carrying a loaded diaper the entire time. It was the most uncomfortable thing, but he was so crazy about not getting his hands wet that he would stuff s--- down our pants."

According to Underhill, Brady, who has been with the Patriots since 2000, first tried the method with center Dan Koppen, and it's been used ever since.

David Andrews, who is on injured reserve this year, said he actually tried to train his body not to sweat, which surprise surprise, didn't work. So towel method it was. 

"It was something that was very different for me at first, especially when he grabs you as a rookie in training camp and throws a towel down your butt," Andrews said. "Pulling your shorts back, dumping baby powder down your butt. But that’s part of it, and obviously, if it affects how he operates, you want to be as good as you can about it."

The Patriots head to Miami to face the Dolphins on Sunday. With temperatures forecasted for the high 80s, New England better have plenty of towels stacked and ready to go.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message