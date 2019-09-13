Troy Polamalu, Reggie Wayne Among First-Time Pro Football Hall of Fame Nominees

Troy Polamalu and Reggie Wayne are among the first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2020.

By Associated Press
September 13, 2019

CANTON, Ohio — First-time eligible candidates Troy Polamalu and Patrick Willis are among 122 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2020.

The newly eligible players have a heavy defensive emphasis. Joining the Steelers' hard-hitting safety and 49ers bone-crunching linebacker for consideration are linemen Justin Smith and John Abraham, and linebacker Lance Briggs. The other two in their initial year of eligibility are receiver Reggie Wayne and running back Maurice Jones-Drew.

Finalists from 2019 who did not get enough support to be among the five modern-era players selected are receiver Isaac Bruce; running back Edgerrin James; offensive linemen Alan Faneca, Tony Boselli and Steve Hutchinson; defensive lineman Richard Seymour; and safeties John Lynch and Steve Atwater.

The nominees include 63 offensive players, 43 defensive players and 16 special teamers.

The class of 2020 will be selected in Feb. 1, 2020, the day before the Super Bowl.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message