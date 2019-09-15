Following the Packers 21-16 win over the Vikings on Sunday, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers downplayed what appeared to be a spat with new head coach Matt LaFleur.

The exchange happened as Rodgers came off the field after the final possession of the first half, which ended with Rodgers throwing the ball away.

"It was about the look on defense," Rodgers said after the game, according to ESPN. "I was actually kind of surprised that he was coming over to talk about that, but we got it all sorted out over there on the sideline. It actually wasn't a big deal. ... We're a little animated at times. I can't say we were yelling how much we love each other, but we definitely weren't MF-ing each other or anything. It was talking about the look there and getting on the same page."

LaFleur later sat next to Rogers on the sideline following another unsuccessful drive in the second half.

"That's just two competitive guys, and I'm sure it's not going to be the last one we have," LaFleur said of the exchange. "But you know, just competitors, heat of the moment and it is what it is. I would much rather have that than anything else because you want guys that are extreme competitors, and that's what he is."

The Packers, who moved to 2-0 with the win, next face the Broncos on Sept. 22.