Eagles WRs Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson Questionable to Return vs. Falcons

Eagles wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons after suffering injuries.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 15, 2019

Eagles wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons after suffering injuries, the team announced

Jeffery is dealing with a calf injury, while Jackson has a groin injury. Both occurred early the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is also questionable to return. Receiver Nelson Agholor got hurt before halftime, coming off the field and going into the medical tent. The Eagles announced he was being evaluated for a head injury.

In the third quarter, the team announced running back Corey Clement (shoulder) and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) were questionable to return.

The Falcons took a 10-6 lead heading into intermission, with the Eagles receiving the ball at the start of the second half. 

