How to Watch Cardinals vs. Ravens

After a head-turning performance to open the season, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have a high bar to match as they face rookie Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Jackson, who took over the Ravens starting quarterback position last year as a rookie when Joe Flacco got hurt and never relinquished it, served notice he improved his passing skills. Jackson completed 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns—both career highs—as the Ravens set a franchise record for points in their 59-10 thrashing of Miami.

Three of Jackson’s scoring passes covered at least 33 yards as first-round pick Marquise Brown made a spectacular debut with 47 and 83-yard scoring plays his first two NFL receptions en route to a four-catch, 147-yard effort. Running back Mark Ingram also had a notable Ravens bow, finding the end zone twice and totaling 107 yards on 14 carries.

The Ravens finished with a club record 643 yards of total offense, and Jackson became the first quarterback in team history to record a perfect 158.3 passer rating in a game. After becoming known primarily as a running quarterback in helping the Ravens win the AFC North last season, Jackson had just six rushing yards on three carries and looked at ease in the pocket all game long operating Greg Roman’s offense.

The defense chipped in three takeaways, including an interception by safety Earl Thomas in his Ravens debut and three sacks, while limiting the Dolphins to 200 total yards. Even Baltimore’s special teams got in on the fun as Anthony Levine raced 60 yards late in the first half on a fake punt with Baltimore already leading 35-3.

In his NFL debut, Murray showed a little bit of everything—the promise, the rookie mistakes, and the talent—that made him the No. 1 overall pick as the Cardinals rallied to open the season with a 27-27 tie against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

After a horrific first three quarters in which the Cardinals had 100 yards of total offense and trailed 24-6 with 14:47 to play, Murray finally found some rhythm in an impressive fourth quarter comeback in which he completed 15 of 19 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. The second scoring toss, a four-yarder to Larry Fitzgerald with 43 seconds left in regulation, forced overtime.

He also gave the Cardinals a chance to win in the extra period, engineering a seven-play, 65-yard drive on the opening possession that resulted in Zane Gonzalez’s 28-yard field goal. Arizona’s defense, though, failed to hold that lead on the ensuing possession.

Kliff Kingsbury’s “Air Raid” offense had its hiccups, but also had its moments, as Fitzgerald finished with eight receptions for 113 yards -- his highest yardage output since totaling 119 in Week 16 of the 2017 season. Running back David Johnson also showed a dual-threat capability as he totaled 137 yards from scrimmage and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass during Arizona’s fourth quarter rally.

Arizona’s pass defense showed it needs plenty of work after allowing Matthew Stafford to throw for 385 yards and three TDs. That included six pass plays of at least 20 yards, as the Cardinals yielded 477 yards overall.

All six games between the teams have been decided by eight or fewer points, and all three games in Baltimore have been settled with field goals as time expired. Billy Cundiff’s 25-yarder provided the margin in a 30-27 Ravens victory in the last matchup there in 2011.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Ravens

When: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV.