Saints' Drew Brees Questionable to Return vs. Rams With Hand Injury

Saints quarterback Drew Brees left Sunday's game against the Rams with an injury in the first quarter. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 15, 2019

The 40-year-old Brees was removed after he hit his throwing hand with Aaron Donald during a pass rush in the first quarter.

Brees went to the sidelines and had his thumb wrapped. Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees. 

Brees had been 3-for-5 with 38 yards and one interception before leaving the game. He is listed as questionable to return. 

