Saints quarterback Drew Brees left Sunday's game against the Rams with an injury.

The 40-year-old Brees was removed after he hit his throwing hand with Aaron Donald during a pass rush in the first quarter.

Brees went to the sidelines and had his thumb wrapped. Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees.

Brees had been 3-for-5 with 38 yards and one interception before leaving the game. He is listed as questionable to return.