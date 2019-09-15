Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an insane second quarter against the Raiders on Sunday.

Kansas City was down 10-0 heading into the second quarter when Mahomes came alive to bring the Chiefs back, and then some.

Mahomes threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns, which is the most yards in any quarter since 2008 when Drew Brees had a fourth-quarter performance that included 294 passing yards, according to NFL Redzone broadcasters.

.@PatrickMahomes tosses his 4th touchdown of the quarter! That's @Demarcus Robinson's 2nd TD reception of the game!



Mahomes hit the record going 12-for-17 in the second quarter. He finished the first half 18-for-26 with 313 yards and four touchdowns.

The 23-year-old Mahomes briefly left last week's game midway through the second quarter after he appeared to roll his left ankle. Mahomes was seen limping off the field but returned on the next play with a taped ankle.