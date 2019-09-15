Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened in the Sunday afternoon games. Get the full Sunday breakdown on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Josh Allen Owns New York: Or, at the very least, East Rutherford, N.J., which is still very impressive. There were lowlights, but Allen led the comeback against the Jets last week, and made a couple of highlight reel plays in a much more even performance in the victory over the Giants.

Lamar Jackson and the Forward Pass: It was a solid day against a legitimate NFL defense to push the Ravens to 2-0. More fun next week when the Ravens travel to Kansas City, but the arrow is pointing so very up on Jackson.

Doug Marrone Goes for Two: It doesn’t matter that they didn’t get it. (If we’re being honest—which we always are—nothing that happens in these games truly matters.) Marrone had a red-hot underdog quarterback and a chance to steal a road game rather than play for overtime.

Colts Do the Monster Mash: Protecting a two-point lead with 2:24 left and the ball at their own 35, Frank Reich calls a time out then had Brissett sneak it behind that

Cowboys Out-Class Another NFC East Also-Ran: Win the games you are supposed to win. And Dallas has put away each of their first two opponents by the time the fourth quarter rolls around.

Chargers Charging Into Halftime: Facing third-and-8 from their own 5 with only 25 seconds left in the first half, Philip Rivers hit Keenan Allen twice and Mike Williams to set up a 39-yard field goal for Ty Long as time expired.

Lions Are Better Than You Think: I’m letting you know that, but still, try to look surprised as the season goes on. They were gutsy in a come-from-behind victory over the

Dalvin Cook from Deep: His performance in Green Bay included a 75-yard TD run; if he’s healthy, he’ll be your 2019 NFL rushing champion.

Hayden Hurst With the Fake Fall Down Play: I’ve perfected that play with the nerf ball.

#Gamecock legend Hayden Hurst makes his first TD grab of the season for the Ravens. #VizorSZN 🤙🏻🐔🏈



||@haydenrhurst

pic.twitter.com/mYccEZXcs9 — Vizor Carolina (@VizorSportsSC) September 15, 2019

Regrets

This Kirk Cousins Failed Throwaway: Cousins was utterly brutal all day in Green Bay. It was capped by this, on first-and-goal in the fourth quarter while trailing by five. This is, in the most literal sense, a game-losing play:

Big Ben’s Elbow: Tough to come up with a worse-case scenario than a non-contact elbow injury for your 37-year-old franchise quarterback.

Steelers Are Out of Weapons: They have JuJu Smith-Schuster and nothing else in that receiving corps. It was frustrating to watch Ben Roethlisberger try to work with that, and it’s probably not going to get much better if Mason Rudolph is going to be under center going forward.

Donte Moncrief Has Issues, Part VIII: His first six quarters as a Steeler have been brutal, as he desperately struggles to separate and fails to make play after play on balls that hit his hands. This, though, is absurd:

Just cut Moncrief right now pic.twitter.com/ZFMmxXePxd — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 15, 2019

Adam Vinatieri Misses Two More PATs: As if you needed no proof that there is no God. Vinatieri is now 1-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-5 on PATs this season, for a team that has a two-point win and an overtime loss.

Josh Norman Getting Toasted: Along with getting beat on Devin Smith’s 51-yard touchdown, he let Michael Gallup get behind him while peeking into the backfield. An off-target throw was the only thing that prevented another big play.

Things Look Bleak for the Dolphins, But . . . : Just imagine how good this team that has been outscored 102-10—at home—to start the season will be once they drop Tu’a into the lineup.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Gardner Minshew and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: Those aren’t clothes that people usually wear!

I don’t have this amount of confidence making coffee in the morning. Gardner Minshew is going to be a STAR, whether he’s good on the field or not. pic.twitter.com/2xIvTR6s2G — Dalton Miller (@DaltonBMiller) September 14, 2019

Fire at the Titans Game: My analysis: You see very few raging infernos on the sideline of NFL games these days.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

That Packers Offense: A win is a win, but even when the offense was working early against the Vikings, it still looked like a whole lot of Rodgers improv as opposed to a well-oiled McVay/Shanahan machine. Which probably explains the 164 yards and zero points they put up over their final 11 drives. Plus, there was this exchange, in which we can only assume, based on body language, Rodgers threatened to burn the city of Green Bay to the ground if not traded immediately.

#Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur. Presented without comment. Discuss. pic.twitter.com/PQW0nepN8V — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 15, 2019

Antonio Brown: Yeah, we’ll probably be talking about him.

I’m Looking At My Watch: And the big hand is on “Daniel,” and the little hand is on “Jones.” And the seconds hand just kind of ticks slightly without moving forward, because I never should have bought a watch on Canal Street, especially one that doesn’t have numbers on it.

49ers and Bills, Both 2-0, Both on the Road: Those are a couple of legitimate playoff sleepers off to a great start. Take us out, Chuck Mangione…

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.