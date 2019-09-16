The Colts are sticking by Adam Vinatieri after two poor showings from the veteran kicker.

On a conference call on Monday, coach Frank Reich reiterated that Vinatieri would still be starting for Indianapolis, saying he's not worried about Vinatieri's recent struggles.

"Adam is our kicker," Reich said. "We have zero concern. He's not only our kicker, he's a key leader on our team."

He continued: "Adam will figure it out. He'll do what he needs to do. He's had two subpar few weeks, but it is catastrophic? No, it's far from catastrophic."

Vinatieri missed two extra points during the Colts' 19–17 win over the Titans in Week 2. The poor outing following a Week 1 30–24 overtime loss to the Chargers in which he missed one extra point and two field goals of 46 and 29 yards. Vinatieri took responsibility for the Colts' loss, saying he "100% let them down" and saying it felt "lousy, s---y" to leave seven points on the field.

The 46-year-old has now missed five kicks in two games, more than he has had in eight of his 22 full seasons prior to 2019.

Vinatieri told The Athletic's Stephen Holder following Sunday's performance that reporters would "hear from me tomorrow." When reminded that Monday is usually an off day for the Colts, Vinatieri indicated that he would indeed be speaking to media Monday, regardless of the rest of the team.

Vinatieri signed a one-year extension with the Colts this past offseason to return for his 24th season in the NFL and 11th with the Colts. He made 23 of 27 field goals—including four field goals of 50 yards or longer—during a record-breaking 2018 campaign while becoming the league's all-time leading scorer with 2,600 career points, surpassing Morten Andersen's previous record of 2,544.

The future Hall-of-Famer also set the all-time mark for field goals made (582) and holds the record for most consecutive field goals made (44), postseason field goals (56) and postseason points scored (234). He is also the only player in NFL history to score 1,000 points with two different teams.

The three-time Pro Bowler's 2018 season ended on a low note after he missed a 23-yard field goal and an extra point during Indianapolis's 31–13 playoff loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round.