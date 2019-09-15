Colts' Adam Vinatieri to Address Kicking Struggles This Season on Monday

Adam Vinatieri has missed two field goals and three extra points this season.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 15, 2019

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will talk with the media Monday after missing two extra point attempts in the squad's 19-17 win over the Titans Sunday, according to Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

Vinatieri opened the season last week by missing two field goals and an extra point in an overtime loss to the Chargers. The first missed field goal was a 46 yarder and the second was from 29 yards out.

The five missed kicks two games into the season are more missed kicks than Ventieri has had in eight of his 22 full seasons prior to this year. It is also more missed kicks than he had in 2009 when he only played in six games due to a knee surgery.

Vinatieri's three missed extra points match the most misses he's had on point after tries in any season. Last season, in 2015 and in Vinatieri's rookie year in 1996 he also missed three extra points.

Vinatieri is in his 24th NFL season and 14th with the Colts. He holds the NFL records for scoring and made field goals.

