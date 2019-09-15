Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will talk with the media Monday after missing two extra point attempts in the squad's 19-17 win over the Titans Sunday, according to Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

Vinatieri opened the season last week by missing two field goals and an extra point in an overtime loss to the Chargers. The first missed field goal was a 46 yarder and the second was from 29 yards out.

The five missed kicks two games into the season are more missed kicks than Ventieri has had in eight of his 22 full seasons prior to this year. It is also more missed kicks than he had in 2009 when he only played in six games due to a knee surgery.

🎥: Adam Vinatieri misses his third extra point in two games. pic.twitter.com/BQWvfTfRui — SportsLine (@SportsLine) September 15, 2019

Vinatieri's three missed extra points match the most misses he's had on point after tries in any season. Last season, in 2015 and in Vinatieri's rookie year in 1996 he also missed three extra points.

Just grabbed Adam Vinatieri was he headed to the bus. He said “you’ll here from me tomorrow.” I told him we don’t see him tomorrow. And he said, “Yeah, you will.” — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 15, 2019

Colts owner Jim Irsay on Adam Vinatieri: “I feel for Adam ... but of course it’s a concern. We’ll talk...”



Says Vinny has been working on his mechanics recently, and Ballard and Reich will meet this week on the issue. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 15, 2019

. @cliffWISH8 spoke with Jim Irsay about his veteran kicker, Adam Vinatieri, after he missed another 2 XP's today.



Vinny told media that we would hear from him tomorrow (the Colts scheduled day off)



This brought to you LIVE on @WISH_TV Roy Rogers #Colts Postgame Show. pic.twitter.com/cr14i1kjjD — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) September 15, 2019

Vinatieri is in his 24th NFL season and 14th with the Colts. He holds the NFL records for scoring and made field goals.