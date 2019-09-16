Report: Drew Brees Believed to Have Ligament Issue in Hand

Saints quarterback Drew Brees reportedly has a ligament issue in his throwing hand after being injured in loss to Rams.

By Scooby Axson
September 16, 2019

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is believed to have a ligament issue on his throwing thumb after he was injured in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Brees went to a specialist in Los Angeles after New Orleans's 27-9 NFC Championship rematch defeat, while the rest of the Saints left for Seattle to prepare for their Week 3 contest against the Seahawks.

The 40-year old Brees could miss time depending on the severity of the injury.

"I really don't know at this point," Brees said after the game. "There is only so much you can do other than just [have] a doctor look at it on the sideline. I'm going to see a hand specialist and get his opinion and we will see what the next steps are. Yeah, I am concerned. I am hoping it's not too significant."

Brees left the game in the first quarter after he was hit on his right hand by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He had 38 yards passing and one interception before getting injured and was replaced by backup Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater went 17-of-30 for 165 yards and was sacked twice.

