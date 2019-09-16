Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown faces a second allegation of sexual misconduct from a woman, The MMQB's Robert Klemko reports.

Days before his expected debut with the Patriots, Brown was accused of sexual assault by a former trainer, Britney Taylor, who is expected to meet with the NFL about those accusations on Monday. Now Brown is accused of a sexual come-on by an artist who painted a mural for him.

In the story detailed by Klemko, Brown noticed a portrait of himself during an auction after he hosted a charity softball game in Pittsburgh in June 2017. According to the artist, Brown offered $700 to buy the painting himself after the winning bid had been announced at $450.

Brown told the artist he would pay and invited the artist to his home in Pittsburgh to create a mural on a wall, agreeing to a $1,000 per day fee for her work.

Over the course of two days, Brown started to flirt with the woman, according to Klemko.

The artist says at one point she was in a kneeling position while painting and turned to find Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals. “He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” says the woman. “I was about 40% done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.” She took it as a clear sexual come-on. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting,” she says. “After that, it all ended abruptly.”

The mural was never finished and the artist brought another painting to Brown's house hoping he would share it on social media. The painting was never returned, but the artist said Brown did pay her $2,000 for the days she worked.

The artist also said that the Pro Bowl wideout never paid the $700 for winning the charity auction. She has tried to recover the money, but she has not been able to reach Brown or his agent Drew Rosenhaus.