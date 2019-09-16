Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to find out on Monday if his injured elbow will require surgery, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Roethlisberger wants to avoid going under the knife, but team doctors will decide his injury protocol moving forward.

Roethlisberger was injured late in the first half of Pittsburgh's 28–26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and was set to have an MRI on his right elbow to determine the extent of the injury.

Roethlisberger was 8-for-15 for 75 yards before leaving the game.

Mason Rudolph, who was a 2018 third round pick by the Steelers, went 12-for-19 for 112 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in relief of Roethlisberger.