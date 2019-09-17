Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, head coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday.

Siemian will likely need surgery, according to Gase.

Siemian exited the Jets' 23-3 loss to the Browns in the second quarter on Monday night after suffering a gruesome ankle injury. He was hit by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and his leg bent backward as he hit the ground. Luke Falk replaced Siemian for the rest of the game.

Siemian was starting in place of Sam Darnold, who is out for three to seven weeks with mononucleosis.

Siemian went 3-of-6 for three passing yards before leaving the game. Falk went 20-for-25 with 198 yards and a quarterback rating of 99.7 in his first NFL game.

The 27-year-old Siemian played at Northwestern and was drafted by the Broncos. In 2018, he signed with the Vikings but saw no playing time. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason.

Falk, 24, was selected by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Washington State. He was waived by Tennessee before the start of the season, picked up by the Dolphins but placed on injured reserve for the 2018 season. He was claimed off waivers by the Jets this offseason.