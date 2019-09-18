Report: Browns TE David Njoku Expected to Miss Over a Month With Broken Wrist

Njoku is expected to miss more than a month while he recovers.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 18, 2019

Browns tight end David Njoku suffered a broken wrist on Monday against the Jets, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

According to Rapoport, Njoku is expected to miss more than a month if initial expectations hold up. The third-year tight end is still reportedly seeking opinions on surgery.

Njoku suffered the injury in the first half of Cleveland's Week 2 win over the Jets, leaving the game without a reception. He caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown during the Browns' season opener against the Titans.

A first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Njoku caught 56 passes for 639 yards and four scores in 2018. The Browns will likely rely on veteran Demetrius Harris during Njoku's absence. 

Cleveland next plays the Rams on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

