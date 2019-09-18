Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon said he is "going to play somewhere" this season and "would be a waste of talent" if he didn't.

Gordon made those statements during a video chat on Instagram on Tuesday according to ESPN.com, and added that last year the Chargers were good but the fans in Los Angeles didn't care even< though the team went 12–4.

Gordon has stayed away from the team as he desires a contract extension and isn't expected to join the team until at least November. The Chargers have already said they are done negotiating with Gordon and talks will have to wait until the season is over.

In order for Gordon to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020, he needs to report at least 30 days before the end of regular season.

The Chargers' regular season ends on Dec. 29 with a road game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gordon is scheduled to make $5.605 million in the final season of his rookie deal and the Chargers can still place the franchise tag on him for next season.

In 2019, the franchise tender for running back was $11.214 million.