The Chiefs have ruled out running back Damien Williams from Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a knee injury, head coach Andy Reid announced Friday.

Williams, 27, has 22 carries for 34 yards and one touchdown in two 2019 starts. He has also made nine receptions on 11 targets for 87 yards.

With LeSean McCoy also limited this week in practice with an ankle injury and Tyreek Hill out, Kansas City's rushing corps is wearing thin. McCoy returned to practice on Thursday, while Williams remained out. Hill injured his collarbone during the team's season opener in Jacksonville.

Williams signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2014. He spent four seasons in Miami before joining the Chiefs in 2018.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium for Kansas City's Week 3 clash with Baltimore is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs sit at 2–0 on the season going into Sunday's game.