Emmanuel Sanders: Broncos 'Living in a World of Suck' After 0-3 Start

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders put the 0-3 start into words, saying, "We're trying to get it right, right now we're 0-3, living in a world of suck."

By Charlotte Carroll
September 22, 2019

The Broncos fell to 0-3 after losing 27-16 to the Packers on Sunday, which is their worst start since the 1999 team dropped its first four games. 

Following the defeat, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was blunt about his frustration. 

"Times are rough around here, obviously, the past few years, it's been tough," Sanders said, according to ESPN. "We're trying to get it right, right now we're 0-3, living in a world of suck. Football is still fun, but not as much fun when you're losing."

Denver is still looking for its first victory under new coach Vic Fangio. Last week, the Broncos lost to the Bears on a last-second 53-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro.

The Broncos will hope to earn their first victory next Sunday against the Jaguars. 

