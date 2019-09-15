Eddy Pineiro Makes 53-Yard FG to Give Bears Edge Over Broncos in Wild Finish

Screenshot via @thecheckdown

The Bears have found their kicker in Eddy Pinero after a wild 2018 season. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 15, 2019

Bears kicker Eddy Pinero came up clutch for Chicago, nailing a 53-yard field goal to give the Bears a 16-14 win over the Broncos after a wild finish Sunday. 

The Broncos were down 13-6 with less than a minute left in the game. 

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco led a touchdown drive to make it 13-12. And that's where the madness began. During the extra point attempt, the Broncos were flagged for a delay from the 2-yard line, so it was enforced on the 15-yard line for the kick.

The Broncos kicker missed the attempt, but the Bears were flagged for offsides. The penalty could have been applied to go back to the 15-yard line or enforced from the 2-yard line to the 1. The Broncos started at the 2-yard line and went for the two-point conversion with Flacco connecting with Emmanuel Sanders on the two-point conversion to give the Broncos a one-point lead. 

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky then led his own drive downfield to give Chicago one last attempt with only one second on the clock. Pineiro lined up and made the kick to give Chicago the win. 

The victory is extra sweet for the Bears, who lost the 2018 NFC wild-card game after former kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard game-wining field goal attempt against the Eagles.

Trubisky finished 16-for-27 with 120 yards.

