Report: Jaguars Not Interested In Trading Jalen Ramsey

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey appears to be staying put for now, according to a report.

By Scooby Axson
September 22, 2019

The Jacksonville Jaguars have no interest in trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Ramsey requested the trade after Jacksonville's loss to the Houston Texas last Sunday and said he felt disrespected by the organization.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out, and I told him, I said, 'It's time; my time is up here in Jacksonville. I want to ask for a trade,'" Ramsey said.

According to the report, if the Jaguars were interested in dealing Ramsey, they would have already done so.

Ramsey played in the Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, although his stance on being dealt has not changed.

Ramsey has 14 total tackles and no interceptions this season for the Jaguars (1–2), who will hit the road to play the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

