Antonio Brown let loose a rant on social media on Sunday, saying he won't be playing in the NFL until the league changes its contract structure concerning guaranteed money.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots this week after several disturbing allegations were detailed by SI.com. Two weeks before signing with the Patriots, Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders who voided more than $30 million in guaranteed money.

Brown had four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown in his one game with the Patriots last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that there were several teams interested in the wide receiver, and wanted "information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation," before possibly signing him.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eKrAE0Vwih — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it pic.twitter.com/ZXVZXzM4xh — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown was accused by a former trainer of sexual assault after the allegations surfaced in a civil lawsuit two weeks.

The accuser, Britney Taylor, met with the NFL earlier this week.

Then the seven–time Pro Bowler was accused of sending "intimidating" text messages to an artist hired to paint a mural of Brown. The unnamed woman said she rebuffed his sexual advances.

When Brown signed with the Patriots, he was guaranteed $9 million of a reported $15 million deal, in which the first $5 million payment is due on Monday.

Brown also mentioned Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in his tweets. Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation for a massage parlor visit in January and has yet to be punished by the NFL.

Roethlisberger was suspended for six games in 2010 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual assault.