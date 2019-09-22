Patrick Mahomes, Demarcus Robinson Connect on Highlight Reel Touchdown

Mahomes dropped the 18-yard dime to Robinson off of his back foot.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 22, 2019

Patrick Mahomes continues to find his receivers for highlight-reel plays.

Leading 7–6 and looking to widen the lead midway through the second quarter, Mahomes threw an 18-yard dime off of his back foot, finding wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in the corner of the endzone for the touchown.

More impressive than Mahomes's throw was Robinson's catch, an unreal one-handed grab for the score.

The Chiefs found the endzone again on the ensuing drive. With 3:12 left in the half, Mahomes connected with a speedy Mecole Hardman for an 83-yard strike to put the Chiefs up 20–6.

Kansas City entered Sunday's game a perfect 2–0. 

