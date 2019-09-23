New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady refused to share his thoughts on former teammate Antonio Brown, instead saying the drama surrounding the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver as a "difficult situation."

Brown was cut by the Patriots less than two weeks after he was picked up, following his release by the Oakland Raiders.

Brown had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 win against the Miami Dolphins and was sent packing on Friday amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

"I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share," Brady said on WEEI. "It's a difficult situation. That's kind of how I feel."

Brady said he cares about his teammates and tries to provide leadership hoping players can reach their fullest potential.

"I want everyone to be the best they can possibly be," Brady said. "From the day I started with this team, even back in college, you try to provide leadership, and you try to care for people. You try to provide whatever you think you can to help them reach their highest potential -- whatever situation it is."

The three-time NFL MVP also commented on what he believes is negativity in today's society.

"It's so easy for us to blame and shame because everyone has a voice now," Brady said. "A lot of them can just be nameless, faceless comments that are very difficult for people. You love too much, that's a problem. You hate too much, that's a problem. You win too much, that's a problem. You lose too much, that's a problem. Everything ends up being a problem."

Brady has led New England to a 3–0 start where they are outscoring opponents 106–17 this season.